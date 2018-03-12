hireabl Appoints Jason Mochine as CEO

LONDON, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

hireabl, the hiring technology platform provider, announced today that it has appointed Jason Mochine as Chief Executive Officer.

David Grocott, COO said "we are delighted to have Jason on board. The founders and Jason have worked together in previous companies and also in supplier and customer relationships very successfully and we intend to use that team experience to good effect in going to market with the talent acquisition suite that we have spent 2 years developing."

hireabl provides talent acquisition software that uses bespoke filters to identify the ideal résumé pool, test and validate candidates together with offering fast and accurate background checks to aid speedy employee on-boarding. Based in London, Jason will be responsible for setting thevision, go-to-market strategy and managing all aspects of the young business. Jason has over 30 years' experience working in a small number of FinTech organisations, most recently with Fixnetix, where in his role as Commercial Director, he helped to drive that business to a circa 40-fold revenue increase and through their acquisition by Computer Sciences Corporation.

Jason stated "the co-Founders, David Grocott and Matt Dangerfield, have done an incredible job in establishing the talent acquisition and background screening suite in a relatively short amount of time. I'm very excited to be given the opportunity to help move this business to the next growth phase."

About hireabl

The hireabl talent acquisition platform revolutionises the process of sifting, sorting, assessing and on-boarding candidates, reducing the time and cost of recruiting and retaining quality people. For further information, please go to http://www.hireabl.com