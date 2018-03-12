IOTFA2018 to Lead Internet of Things Conversation

JOHANNESBURG, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The second edition of the Internet of Things Forum Africa(IOTFA2018), organised by IT News Africa, will be nothing short of insightful and informative. The two-day conference set to take place on 14 and 15 March 2018 will be held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, South Africa.

Under the theme, "Powering a new era of operational transformation", visionaries, thought leaders, industry luminaries and expert practitioners will gather at the IOTFA2018 where they will share their profound knowledge of real-world IoT trends, challenges and solutions with you.

IoT Forum Africa 2018and will showcase some of the latest technology solutions by Africa's biggest IoT players. The event will tackle IoT strategies to unlock true business value, realizing positive outcomes and digital transformation with IoT as well as how Artificial Intelligence drives IoT to the next level amongst other topics.

For the first time ever, the event will feature industry tracks with speakers discussing the potential impact of IoT in manufacturing, energy, finance, transportation, retail, security, mining and in government. During these sessions, there will be in-depth discussions on growth opportunities with insights on IoT disruption and innovation in the public and private sectors.

Some of the organisations that will be represented at IOTFA2018

SAP Africa, Darktrace, Avnet South Africa, Deloitte, ABSA Bank Limited, Sqwidnet, NybSys, ITA, Dimension Data, NEPAD, Arrow Altech Distribution, RS Components, Institute of Information Technology Professionals,

Gauteng Provincial Government, F-Labs, Trinity Telecomms, Vulatelematix Information Technology Association of South Africa, Informed Decisions, HERE, Avnet, COMSOL, Yodiwo, Info Build, Avnet among others.

Confirmed speakers include:

Reshaad Sha , CEO, SqwidNet

, CEO, SqwidNet Dr. Rado Kotorov , VP & CIO at Information Builders (international)

, VP & CIO at Information Builders (international) Yolisa Kani , Public Policy Head SA: Uber

, Public Policy Head SA: Uber Abdul Baba , Group IT Director at TBWA Africa

, Group IT Director at TBWA Africa Xolani Hadebe , IT Director and CIO at University of Pretoria

, IT Director and CIO at University of Dr Gaurav Pradhan , CIO at Time Tunnel Consulting

, CIO at Time Tunnel Consulting Luyanda Ndlovu , CIO at Department of Public Service and Administration

, CIO at Department of Public Service and Administration George Kalebaila, Director, Telecoms & IoT - Africa at IDC

To register visithttp://iotforumafrica.com/

For more information, follow Twitter updates on@iotforumafrica

