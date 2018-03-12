Latest 360 Camera From Brigade Includes Unique, New Customizable Features

PORTLAND, Indiana, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global leader in vehicle safety Brigade Electronics has launched its latest 360 camera monitor system - the Backeye 360 BN360-200 - incorporating a range of new and unique features to eliminate blind spots and improve safety.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/652460/Backeye_360.jpg )



Designed to assist with low speed maneuvering the technology provides drivers with a comprehensive 360 bird's-eye view of the area surrounding the vehicle via an in-cab monitor display.

Research has shown that in the time it takes to scan four mirrors, assess and then react to hazards, even at speeds as low as 3.1mph a vehicle could travel as far as 10 meters (33 ft). The Backeye 360 BN360-200 addresses the issue by eliminating blind spots and creating maximum visibility around the vehicle at all times, in addition to limiting the drivers focus to only one monitor for the fastest response to avoid any visible hazard.

The Backeye 360 BN360-200 retains all the features of its predecessor (BN360-000), along with the new and unique benefit of customizable software, which can be intuitively set up using the monitor and accompanying IR remote control by just a single engineer.

19 different on-screen views are available to suit almost all applications and environments, these include: portrait and landscape options, full 360 vehicle modes and split screen modes with 360 view.

Customizable triggers allow for a complete hands-off experience, ensuring the driver is focused on maneuvering the vehicle and reacting to possible hazards.

Commenting on the new Backeye 360 BN360-200, Corey Heniser, from Brigade Electronics INC, said:

"The Backeye 360 BN360-200 is an exciting new addition to our range of safety cameras. Customizable screen views and system triggers integrated to the vehicle provide a whole new driving experience, ensuring full 360 visibility around the vehicle at all times, eliminating blind spots and improving fleet safety."

More information can be found at https://brigade-electronics.com/products/backeye360/.

Notes to Editors: https://we.tl/bLaryrkOAB;