iManage Cloud Adoption in EMEA Growing at Exponential Rate

WHAT: iManage is pleased to announce its 75th EMEA customer moving to the iManage Cloud (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-cloud/), bringing the total number of EMEA-based lawyers, accountants and other professional users to 5,000. This growing adoption rate shows modern professionals throughout EMEA are increasingly embracing iManage Cloud for document and email management.

While the iManage Cloud has been available in the US for over four years, with the number of customers doubling in 2017 (http://imanage.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/iManage-Cloud-momentum-release.pdf), it has only been available in EMEA (UK and Germany) in the last two years. Current customers include top-20 UK law firms, a growing number of mid-size and small law firms as well as innovative corporate legal departments. iManage Cloud currently accounts for approximately 10% of the EMEA customer base and is on track to exceed 50% during 2019.

Steve Sumner, IT Director at Taylor Vinters (https://www.taylorvinters.com/) commented, "We are looking to the cloud to deliver scalability, performance and security and iManage Cloud ticks all the boxes."

Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, EMEA, iManage said, "We are delighted that so many firms are choosing iManage Cloud. We believe a significant factor in this can be attributed to the power and quality of iManage Work 10 (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-work/), its ease-of-use and speed. And with capabilities such as mobility, records management, OCR, security and governance (https://imanage.com/product/security-information-governance/) also available in iManage Cloud, many firms throughout EMEA are seeing the potential of handling their GDPR requirements and increasing the robustness of their security by utilising iManage Cloud."

iManage will be leading iManage Cloud demo sessions at Booth A20 at The British Legal Technology Forum 2018 (https://britishlegalitforum.com/) in London on March 13th.

WHERE: The British Legal Technology Forum

The Old Billingsgate Market

1 Old Billingsgate Walk

London UK EC3R 6DX

WHEN: Tuesday, March 13, 2018