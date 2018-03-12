Abrasives Market Size Worth $59.34 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalabrasives marketsize is expected to reach USD 59.34 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Abrasive materials are used for grinding and polishing a substrate such as wood and metal. They are available in natural or synthetic form and possess properties such as purity, hardness, and brittleness.

Synthetic products are less expensive and perform the grinding and polishing process much better and faster than the natural ones, thus reducing the overall cost. It is for this reason artificial materials are gaining an edge over the natural ones, which include garnet, corundum, and emery.

Aluminum oxide, cubic carbon nitride, and synthetic diamond are various grains used for abrasive production. Several types of minerals, glues, resins, and backings are used to produce different products. These minerals are bonded with various agents and are deposited on cloth or paper to form coated abrasives. Superabrasives are another type of products that are used when hard materials require high quality surface finish.

Leading manufacturers include Noritake Co., Inc, Saint-Gobain S.A., The 3M Company, Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., Ltd, and TYROLIT Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski K.G. They manufacture products to serve various end-user sectors such as aerospace, automotive, oil & gas, retail, and furniture & wood working markets.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global abrasives market stood at 11.78 million tons in 2016. In terms of volume, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The metal fabrication sector is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% in terms of volume during the forecast period.

In the North America and Europe regions, global manufacturers currently meet the demand for abrasives in high-end precision rolling and grinding. Rapid expansion of the market is providing lucrative opportunities for new entrants having technical expertise.

and regions, global manufacturers currently meet the demand for abrasives in high-end precision rolling and grinding. Rapid expansion of the market is providing lucrative opportunities for new entrants having technical expertise. Asia Pacific is expected to be the most promising region during the forecast period, holding over 55.0% of the total revenue by 2025. However, government norms in the region pertaining to the use of silica abrasives is likely to challenge the growth of the region.

is expected to be the most promising region during the forecast period, holding over 55.0% of the total revenue by 2025. However, government norms in the region pertaining to the use of silica abrasives is likely to challenge the growth of the region. Saint-Gobain S.A. Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd, and The 3M Company are some of the manufacturers of superabrasive products.

Grand View Research has segmented the global abrasives market on the basis of type, material, end use, and region.

Abrasives Market Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Bonded

Coated

Superabrasives

Abrasives Market Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Natural

Synthetic

Abrasives Market End Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Automotive

Machinery

Metal Fabrication

Electronic & Electrical Equipment

Others

Abrasives Market Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany U.K.

Asia Pacific China India

South & Central America Brazil

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia

