Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions March 12, 2018



Managers' Transactions (Lampi)



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Lampi, Nils Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20180311193950_2 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Ålandsbanken Abp LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-03-09 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009001127 Volume: 200 Unit price: 14.35000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 200 Volume weighted average price: 14.35000 Euro



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505