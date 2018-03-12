London stocks were set to edge higher at the open on Monday after the Nasdaq hit a fresh record high at the end of last week. The FTSE 100 was called to open up nine points at 7,233. On Friday, the Nasdaq hit a record high as US stocks rallied on the back of solid jobs data. Jasper Lawler, market analyst at London Capital Group, said: "The impressive number of jobs created versus the weaker than forecast wages data meant that the strengths and weakness of the report whetted risk appetite ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...