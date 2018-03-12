

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries Plc. (MRO.L) announced the final offer for GKN Plc. (GKN.L) at 467 pence per share, valuing GKN at 8.1 billion pounds. It said it will not increase offer under any circumstances. Meanwhile, GKN Board said it continues to believe offer fundamentally undervalues GKN.



In a letter from Christopher Miller, Chairman of Melrose, to be sent to GKN Shareholders in the Final Offer Document, said Melrose is nearing the end of the customary offer timetable and it is now time for to GKN Shareholders to decide.



Melrose said, instead of 1.4 billion pounds in cash and a majority investment in a stronger combined Melrose / GKN business, it appears the GKN Board prefers a minority stake in a foreign business (Dana) with no GKN management involvement. The GKN Board is suggesting this is the best option for shareholders, employees, pensioners and other stakeholders.



Melrose sets out the terms of an increased and final offer which would give GKN Shareholders 60 per cent of the Enlarged Group and 1.4 billion pounds in cash.



Under the terms of Melrose's Final Offer, GKN shareholder will receive 81 pence in cash and 1.69 New Melrose Shares for each GKN Share.



In addition, GKN Shareholders on the register on 6 April 2018 will be entitled to receive the final dividend of 6.2 pence per GKN share as announced by the GKN Board on 27 February 2018.



Based on Melrose's Closing Price of 224.7 pence per Melrose Share on 9 March 2018 the Final Offer, together with the Announced Dividend values each GKN Share at 467 pence; values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of GKN at approximately 8.1 billion pounds; and represents an attractive immediate premium of approximately 43 per cent to the Closing Price of 326.3 pence per GKN Share on 5 January 2018.



On 9 March 2018, the GKN Board announced the proposed sale of GKN Driveline to Dana. In that announcement GKN Chairman, Mike Turner, stated that 'this is a great deal for shareholders'. Melrose believes the opposite is true.



Melrose said today that the potential transaction with Dana, if it is allowed to go ahead in the last quarter of this year, would leave GKN shareholders with a minority stake in a foreign listed group run by a Dana management team based in Ohio. Many of you may not be able to hold the shares being offered by Dana as part of the consideration as they will not be listed in the UK.



Melrose said, 'it is surprising that the GKN Board would recommend such a transaction knowing that it is likely to require a forced sale of Dana shares, a fact that will be anticipated by the US markets. Private UK shareholders should also be aware that they would be liable to income tax on the value of any new Dana shares they receive. This transaction would involve a lengthy and uncertain completion process, including anti-trust clearances in the EU, US and China, as well as Dana's shareholder approval, which is not expected until the last quarter of 2018.'



In a separate press release, GKN said that it believes that Melrose lacks experience in several critical areas and that its priorities are inappropriate for running a global technology-based business like GKN. Furthermore, Board believes Melrose's offer does not come close to reflecting the true value of your company.



GKN noted that the combination of GKN Driveline and Dana, bringing together two highly complementary businesses. GKN Board believes that the proposed combination is on highly attractive terms for our shareholders. The transaction involves Dana taking on a significant proportion of our UK pension scheme liabilities. This has allowed us to agree a deficit elimination plan with the Trustees of our UK pension schemes. Once implemented, this plan is expected to enable GKN Aerospace to operate without any UK pension deficit.



According to GKN, the Dana deal is returning up to 2.5 billion pounds in cash to shareholders over the next three years, a significant part of which is expected to be delivered in the next 12 to 18 months. This cash will primarily come from the divestment of Powder Metallurgy and other non-core businesses, together with the net cash proceeds received from the combination of GKN Driveline and Dana.



