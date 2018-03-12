Hainan Airlines to launch non-stop service between London and Changsha, China on March 23

BEIJING, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd ("Hainan Airlines") is scheduled to launch non-stop service between London Heathrow Airport and Changsha Huanghua International Airport on March 23, 2018. Following the roll-out of the Manchester-Beijing service, this will be Hainan Airlines' second direct flight between the United Kingdom and China.

Changsha, the capital of Hunan province, is the political, economic, cultural and technological hub of the province, and one of China's famous historical cities. Yuelu Academy, Orange Island Park and Aiwan Pavilion are all must-see destinations. Unique Hunan cuisine also let diners indulge in pleasures without stop.

The London-Changsha route will be serviced by a Boeing 787 deluxe wide-body aircraft. Business Class passengers will be provided with 180-degree lie-flat seating, BOSE headsets and Bvlgari toiletry bags. Passengers in all classes will have access to an exclusive on-demand entertainment system and a gourmet selection of Western and Oriental meals, and are allowed to use their own portable electronic devices.

Hainan Airlines has been named a SKYTRAX five-star airline for seven consecutive years and was listed among the Top 10 SKYTRAX carriers. The airline also has one of the world's best safety records in that it has not had a major accident in its 25 years of operation. Going forward, Hainan Airlines will continue to provide high-quality aviation services, delivering a more convenient and safer flying experience to travelers from all over the world.

Hainan Airlines' London-Changsha Flight Schedule:

Flight No. Aircraft Departure City Departure Time Arrival Time Arrival City Days HU422 787 London 22:00 16:25+1 Changsha Monday/Wednesday/Friday HU421 787 Changsha 11:20 16:30 London

(Note: Times displayed are the local time in the city of arrival/departure, subject to changes due to the variation between Winter Time and Summer Time in Europe. Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/652916/Hainan_Airlines_Boeing_787_Dreamliner.jpg