Hikma said that it is has received a response from the United States Food and Drug Administration in relation to its abbreviated new drug application or ANDA for its generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Advair Diskus (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder).



On 11 May 2017, Hikma announced it had received a complete response letter from the FDA. In the following months, Hikma worked collaboratively with the FDA and was able to address and clarify the majority of the questions raised. However, there remained an outstanding issue regarding the clinical endpoint study and, in response, the company decided to engage in the FDA's dispute resolution process.



The FDA has now concluded this process, upholding its original determination and requesting the completion of an additional clinical endpoint study. In anticipation of this as one of the potential outcomes, Hikma has already finalised the planning of a new clinical study and expects to start patient enrolment in the coming weeks. Hikma anticipates being able to submit a response to the FDA with new clinical data as early as possible in 2019.



Hikma's fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder is indicated for the treatment of asthma and the maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction and reducing exacerbations in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and is delivered using Vectura's proprietary dry powder inhaler and formulation technology.



James Ward-Lilley, Chief Executive Officer of Vectura Group, said 'Whilst the outcome of the dispute resolution process is disappointing, we now have a clear pathway forwards, and we and our partner Hikma remain confident in, and committed to the approval of VR315. Assuming the successful execution of the new study and a standard regulatory review, we now expect a potential approval and launch during 2020.. The FDA's decision will have no impact on Vectura's revenue or R&D expectations for the year.'



