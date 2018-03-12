Management Board of Nasdaq Riga, AS has decided on March 7, 2018 to grant Eventus Capital, SIA the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Riga First North (MTF) market as of March 12, 2018.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.