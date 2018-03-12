

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account deficit increased notably in January largely on visible trade gap, data from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed Monday.



The current account deficit widened to $7.09 billion in January from $2.69 billion in the previous year.



The deficit on trade in goods rose to $7.63 billion from $3.09 billion a year ago. As a result, total trade deficit that includes both goods and services increased to $6.7 billion from $2.46 billion a year ago.



The shortfall on goods, services and primary income rose to $7.19 billion from $2.86 billion. Secondary income fell to $98 million from $169 million last year.



The capital account showed a surplus of $33 million versus a shortfall of $13 million in the same period of 2017.



The financial account deficit was $12.68 billion compared to a shortfall of $3.05 billion in the last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX