Augmenix, Inc., a worldwide leader in hydrogel spacing solutions which reduces toxicity associated with radiation therapy, has opened a new UK company headquarters, Augmenix UK Ltd., in Corby, Northamptonshire, England.

This newly opened Headquarters includes a warehouse with a customer care and logistics team, providing a strong base for Augmenix UK Ltd. to support the growing number of clinicians who are using SpaceOAR hydrogel to help reduce the unnecessary side effects of radiation for Prostate Cancer.

"We are very pleased about the opening of this new office in Corby and the fact that it will give us a flexible base to support our new and existing customers throughout the UK and Ireland," said Stephen McGill, Vice President and General Manager of Augmenix International. "This UK facility will provide our customers with a dedicated customer care team focused on providing premier support and service. With this increased capacity, we are committed to providing our customers with next-day delivery service on orders received before 12 noon. We are looking forward to working with more clinicians to improve the outcomes of prostate cancer radiotherapy with SpaceOAR hydrogel and making a real difference in the lives of men."

ABOUT AUGMENIX, INC.

Augmenix, Inc. is a privately held company based in the Boston, Massachusetts area focused on the development and commercialization of radiation oncology products using its proprietary hydrogel technology. Focusing initially on protection during prostate radiation therapy, their next-generation products will address spacing and marking applications throughout the body to improve radiotherapy and interventional oncology procedure outcomes. SpaceOAR hydrogel, the company's lead product, is a registered trademark of Augmenix, Inc. More information about Augmenix and the SpaceOAR hydrogel can be found at http://www.SpaceOAR.com.

