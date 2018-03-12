AREA Science Park Introduces ARGO, a Synergy System That Will Turn Italy's Friuli Venezia Giulia Region Into a National Innovation Lab

TRIESTE, Italy, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

AREA Science Park has announced the launch of ARGO, a new industrial system based on process and product innovation, which will boost economic productivity and create new jobs through the interaction between research and manufacturing. The €9 million project, which will be implemented over the next three years, is a collaboration between Italy's Friuli Venezia Giulia Regional Authority, the Ministry for Education, University and Research and the Ministry for Economic Development, which appointed AREA Science Park as the coordinator of all the complex activities.

"ARGO is the result of a close cooperation with the entire ecosystem," said Stefano Casaleggi, General Director of AREA Science Park. "It creates a network of expertise and infrastructures with a view to optimise resources - especially financial ones - to ultimately boost the competitiveness of our region."

This marks the first time that an Italian region formed an agreement with two ministries in order to invest in training and in the the transfer of research to enterprises, which will turn Friuli Venezia Giulia into a qualified and virtuous innovation laboratory, structured on the hub & spoke model. This model - promoted by ARGO - will be tested in Friuli Venezia Giulia and subsequently be exported on a national and international level.

The announcement also coincides with the 40th anniversary of AREA Science Park, which was founded with the initial aim of providing a link between the business community and the many high-level international scientific institutions in Trieste. It has now become the most important multi-sector science and innovation agency in Italy and is among the foremost in Europe.

ARGO aims to develop four complex projects: the creation of the Industrial Innovation Port in Trieste, the establishment of an incubator for highly innovative enterprises, the launch of the IPV4FVG platform supporting the digitalisation of enterprises at the regional level and the implementation of scientific and technological platforms open to companies that are willing to work on innovation projects.

"We take pride in this collaboration, but at the same time we are aware of the challenges that lie ahead: three years to implement ARGO and make it a system that's open, inclusive and available to all," said Casaleggi.

http://www.areasciencepark.it