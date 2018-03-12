Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries has upped its offer for engineer GKN to 467p per share, or £8.1bn, from £7.4bn. The deadline for accepting the final offer by Melrose, which would see GKN shareholders own 60% of the company and receive £1.4bn, is Thursday 29 March at 1300 GMT. GKN said the new offer is still "entirely opportunistic" and "fundamentally" undervalues the group and its prospects. The sweetened offer comes after GKN announced on Friday that it had agreed to combine its ...

