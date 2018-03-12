Polymetal International issued its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December on Monday, reporting a 15% increase in revenue year-on-year to $1.82bn. The FTSE 250 company said that was primarily driven by gold equivalent production growth of 13%, with gold sales up 24% to 1,090 Koz, while silver sales were down 14% to 26.5 Moz, which the board said was in line with production volume dynamics. Its average realised gold and silver prices remained largely unchanged from 2016, at $1,247 per ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...