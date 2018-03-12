Generic drug-maker Hikma Pharmaceuticals will carry out a clinical trial of its generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Advair Diskus asthma drug after consultation with the US drug regulator. Hikma and partner Vectura Group, which has formulated the drug and designed the inhaler device, had engaged in a dispute resolution process with the US Food & Drug Administration, which last year called for 'major' amendments to their new drug application. Concluding the dispute resolution process, the FDA ...

