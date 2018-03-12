Copenhagen, 2018-03-12 10:26 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the period 5 March 2018 to 9 March 2018, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 5.8 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 288 million were bought back, equivalent to 96 % of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 10:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 5 March 2018 21,951 65.32 1,433,839 6 March 2018 17,073 66.33 1,132,452 7 March 2018 17,073 65.79 1,123,233 8 March 2018 14,634 66.80 977,551 9 March 2018 17,073 66.37 1,133,135 Accumulated during the period 87,804 66.06 5,800,210 Accumulated under the share 4,568,272 63.04 287,977,735 buyback programme





Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission



Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 6,519,622 own shares, equivalent to 3.9 % of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data



05 March 2018 06 March 2018 07 March 2018 08 March 2018 09 March 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 21.951 65,32 17.073 66,33 17.073 65,79 14.634 66,80 17.073 66,37 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 21.951 65,32 17.073 66,33 17.073 65,79 14.634 66,80 17.073 66,37 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



05 March 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 21.951 65,32 ---------------------------------------------- 30 64,80 XCSE 20180305 9:01:10.221000 320 64,60 XCSE 20180305 9:06:59.778000 331 65,10 XCSE 20180305 9:18:24.597000 343 65,20 XCSE 20180305 9:35:50.463000 317 65,30 XCSE 20180305 10:04:40.357000 279 65,30 XCSE 20180305 10:25:24.285000 300 65,30 XCSE 20180305 10:25:24.285000 17 65,30 XCSE 20180305 10:25:24.285000 350 65,50 XCSE 20180305 10:58:02.165000 245 65,50 XCSE 20180305 10:58:02.165000 452 65,30 XCSE 20180305 10:59:11.149000 312 65,10 XCSE 20180305 11:38:00.045000 521 65,10 XCSE 20180305 11:56:07.045000 54 65,10 XCSE 20180305 12:41:31.509000 63 65,10 XCSE 20180305 12:41:41.826000 88 65,10 XCSE 20180305 12:43:39.038000 500 65,10 XCSE 20180305 12:52:21.143000 332 65,30 XCSE 20180305 13:21:40.547000 473 65,40 XCSE 20180305 13:31:59.060000 372 65,70 XCSE 20180305 13:58:28.086000 320 65,70 XCSE 20180305 14:28:15.971000 50 65,70 XCSE 20180305 14:28:17.897000 323 65,70 XCSE 20180305 14:46:15.027000 237 65,70 XCSE 20180305 15:06:42.504000 409 65,70 XCSE 20180305 15:15:53.976000 23 65,70 XCSE 20180305 15:15:53.976000 318 65,60 XCSE 20180305 15:23:07.555000 309 65,30 XCSE 20180305 15:51:05.010000 82 65,20 XCSE 20180305 15:54:02.122000 340 65,20 XCSE 20180305 15:54:02.122000 250 65,30 XCSE 20180305 16:07:19.954000 315 65,20 XCSE 20180305 16:28:02.869000 325 65,20 XCSE 20180305 16:44:27.048000 12.951 65,32 XCSE 20180305 17:00:40.940933



06 March 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 17.073 66,33 ---------------------------------------------- 30 65,50 XCSE 20180306 9:03:15.116000 224 65,70 XCSE 20180306 9:19:51.333000 337 65,70 XCSE 20180306 9:19:51.333000 517 65,80 XCSE 20180306 10:00:58.144000 205 66,20 XCSE 20180306 10:50:31.145000 329 66,20 XCSE 20180306 10:50:31.145000 12 66,20 XCSE 20180306 10:50:31.145000 588 66,50 XCSE 20180306 11:17:52.891000 591 66,70 XCSE 20180306 11:46:20.609000 4 66,70 XCSE 20180306 12:07:40.368000 265 66,70 XCSE 20180306 12:07:40.369000 39 66,70 XCSE 20180306 12:07:40.369000 241 66,90 XCSE 20180306 12:24:21.306000 69 66,90 XCSE 20180306 12:24:21.306000 454 66,80 XCSE 20180306 13:13:29.515000 496 66,70 XCSE 20180306 13:59:12.521000 317 66,70 XCSE 20180306 14:28:14.384000 85 66,50 XCSE 20180306 15:00:18.266000 230 66,50 XCSE 20180306 15:15:06.687000 370 66,40 XCSE 20180306 15:37:04.399000 440 66,20 XCSE 20180306 15:55:10.231000 228 66,10 XCSE 20180306 16:10:05.216000 166 66,10 XCSE 20180306 16:12:25.402000 178 66,10 XCSE 20180306 16:21:53.281000 165 66,10 XCSE 20180306 16:22:57.133000 246 65,70 XCSE 20180306 16:38:13.958000 66 65,70 XCSE 20180306 16:38:13.958000 108 65,70 XCSE 20180306 16:44:17.041000 10.073 66,33 XCSE 20180306 17:06:58.010897



07 March 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 17.073 65,79 ---------------------------------------------- 33 65,80 XCSE 20180307 9:02:47.910000 623 65,70 XCSE 20180307 9:36:23.294000 510 65,60 XCSE 20180307 10:18:37.349000 376 65,50 XCSE 20180307 10:18:54.213000 59 65,50 XCSE 20180307 10:18:54.338000 340 65,50 XCSE 20180307 10:46:15.437000 586 65,50 XCSE 20180307 11:18:44.340000 332 65,50 XCSE 20180307 11:44:18.950000 342 65,40 XCSE 20180307 12:11:32.259000 342 65,30 XCSE 20180307 12:42:05.727000 517 66,10 XCSE 20180307 13:20:06.891000 359 65,90 XCSE 20180307 14:17:27.082000 176 65,90 XCSE 20180307 14:17:27.082000 537 66,00 XCSE 20180307 15:00:51.278000 81 66,10 XCSE 20180307 15:47:31.335000 193 66,10 XCSE 20180307 15:47:31.335000 354 66,10 XCSE 20180307 15:47:31.335000 14 66,00 XCSE 20180307 15:55:49.105000 404 66,00 XCSE 20180307 15:55:49.105000 250 66,20 XCSE 20180307 16:33:11.999000 242 66,20 XCSE 20180307 16:35:03.676000 330 66,20 XCSE 20180307 16:47:37.255062 10.073 65,79 XCSE 20180307 17:13:52.352200



08 March 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 14.634 66,80 ---------------------------------------------- 290 66,20 XCSE 20180308 9:13:28.442000 267 66,40 XCSE 20180308 10:00:10.114000 207 66,40 XCSE 20180308 10:00:10.114000 474 66,50 XCSE 20180308 10:55:43.536000 449 66,70 XCSE 20180308 11:33:34.476000 93 66,70 XCSE 20180308 11:33:34.476000 521 66,70 XCSE 20180308 11:48:16.383000 58 66,70 XCSE 20180308 12:10:41.601000 219 66,70 XCSE 20180308 12:11:46.052000 218 66,90 XCSE 20180308 13:21:55.940000 157 66,90 XCSE 20180308 13:26:16.470000 156 66,90 XCSE 20180308 13:31:19.472000 311 66,90 XCSE 20180308 13:45:34.517000 138 66,60 XCSE 20180308 14:08:56.413000 185 66,60 XCSE 20180308 14:31:42.646000 471 66,80 XCSE 20180308 15:09:44.110000 71 66,90 XCSE 20180308 15:11:52.053000 269 66,90 XCSE 20180308 15:11:52.053000 313 67,20 XCSE 20180308 15:56:01.856000 197 67,20 XCSE 20180308 15:56:01.856000 254 67,10 XCSE 20180308 15:59:37.466000 493 67,40 XCSE 20180308 16:37:04.289000 189 66,80 XCSE 20180308 16:44:18.072000 8.634 66,80 XCSE 20180308 17:27:40.086039



09 March 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 17.073 66,37 ---------------------------------------------- 30 66,60 XCSE 20180309 9:04:05.224000 294 66,60 XCSE 20180309 9:33:06.670000 12 66,60 XCSE 20180309 9:33:06.670000 426 66,70 XCSE 20180309 10:10:11.547000 620 66,80 XCSE 20180309 10:13:13.680000 2 66,80 XCSE 20180309 10:13:13.680000 59 66,70 XCSE 20180309 11:22:15.126000 249 66,70 XCSE 20180309 11:22:15.126000 169 66,70 XCSE 20180309 11:24:10.544000 322 66,70 XCSE 20180309 11:24:10.545000 373 66,80 XCSE 20180309 11:35:11.605000 311 66,60 XCSE 20180309 11:54:34.662000 318 66,50 XCSE 20180309 12:45:17.326000 69 66,40 XCSE 20180309 12:47:11.451000 437 66,40 XCSE 20180309 12:47:11.452000 30 66,10 XCSE 20180309 13:15:36.815000 301 66,10 XCSE 20180309 13:27:23.169000 173 66,00 XCSE 20180309 13:46:07.370000 363 66,30 XCSE 20180309 13:57:19.136000 802 66,30 XCSE 20180309 14:52:38.283000 62 66,00 XCSE 20180309 15:09:39.994000 253 66,00 XCSE 20180309 15:09:39.994000 453 65,80 XCSE 20180309 16:03:09.300000 432 65,80 XCSE 20180309 16:07:32.295000 368 65,90 XCSE 20180309 16:52:55.749038 72 65,90 XCSE 20180309 16:53:02.291914 10.073 66,37 XCSE 20180309 17:00:32.059101





