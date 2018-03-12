Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-03-12 / 10:00 *Senvion wins 30 MW EPC project from Engie* 120 meters diameter - installation of the largest rotor in 2 MW class in India *Hamburg / Mumbai / New Delhi: *Senvion, a leading global manufacturer of wind turbines, has been awarded a 30 MW onshore wind project from Engie - one of the world renowned clean energy companies, to deliver the Tithwa Project (won through Gujarat state competitive reverse auctions), as a sign of growing emphasis on renewable energy in India. The project will comprise 13 Senvion 2.3M120 turbines at 120m height which will produce enough clean energy to supply the power needs of almost 33,000 Indian homes. Key factors for awarding the contract to Senvion included technical strength and LCOE predominance. The project is slated to be commissioned within the next 12 months. The project scope includes a 10-year comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M) contract. *Jürgen Geissinger, CEO of Senvion, said*: "Senvion's technological experience as well as our rigorous geographic expansion convinced again our customer Engie - we now offer the right solutions for highly competitive markets as the Indian. Engie's decision represents another milestone in the successful globalization strategy of Senvion: technological strength and reliable partnerships are key to enter and to expand in new growing attractive markets. *Malcolm Wrigley, Country Manager - ENGIE India*, declared: "This is a well-structured grid connected wind development in India which perfectly fits into the Group's strategy to be a world leader in the energy transition. Senvion offered a good blend of quality and technology with a competitive commercial arrangement to help us make this project possible and we have confidence that Senvion will deliver." *About Engie:* ENGIE is committed to taking on the major challenges of the energy revolution, towards a world more decarbonised, decentralised and digitalised. The Group aims to become the leader of this new energy world by focusing on three key activities for the future: low carbon generation in particular from natural gas and renewable energy, energy infrastructure and efficient solutions adapted to all its customers (individuals, businesses, territories, etc.). Innovation, digital solutions and customer satisfaction are the guiding principles of ENGIE's development. ENGIE is active in around 70 countries, employs 150,000 people worldwide and achieved revenues of EUR66.6 billion in 2016. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, BEL 20, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris - World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance). *About Senvion:* Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in Zory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,500 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 7,500 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. *Senvion Press contacts:* Immo von Fallois phone: +49 40 5555 090 3770 mobile: +49 172 6298 408 email: immo.von.fallois@senvion.com *Senvion Investor Relations contact:* Dhaval Vakil phone: +44 20 3859 3664 mobile: +44 7788 390 185 email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com End of Media Release Issuer: Senvion S.A. Key word(s): Energy 2018-03-12 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Senvion S.A. 46a, avenue John F. 