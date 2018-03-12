

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 09-March-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/03/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,464,968.46 11.9689



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/03/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2008585 USD 34,115,105.01 16.9846



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/03/2018 IE00BDF12W49 135152 USD 2,858,635.50 21.1513



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/03/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,737,814.35 19.7378



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 09/03/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,443,533.92 10.8871



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/03/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 6650000 USD 72,717,953.84 10.935



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/03/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 47,370,264.52 12.6998



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/03/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 422,815.34 14.0891



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/03/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,188,554.41 16.5999



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/03/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 981000 EUR 16,475,427.22 16.7945



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/03/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,125,656.90 11.1627



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/03/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 54,982,744.00 17.4548



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 09/03/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2450000 USD 47,351,503.44 19.3271



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/03/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3242725 EUR 57,933,481.83 17.8657



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 09/03/2018 IE00BDF16114 686000 EUR 10,397,997.14 15.1574



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 09/03/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 270000 EUR 4,216,024.83 15.6149



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/03/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 332000 EUR 5,639,670.49 16.987



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,347,846.82 18.7201



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/03/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,666,806.86 16.6079



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/03/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1540000 GBP 16,300,021.87 10.5844



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,302,706.75 18.6074



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 09/03/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,225,135.99 20.9918



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/03/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,805,581.00 21.5088



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 09/03/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,399,938.59 18.133



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/03/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,666,355.60 18.1323



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 09/03/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 19,014,560.98 13.5818



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/03/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 226250 CHF 4,331,864.69 19.1464



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 09/03/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 891000 EUR 14,649,105.23 16.4412



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/03/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 680010 GBP 7,516,516.09 11.0535



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 09/03/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2796000 USD 57,333,881.99 20.5057



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/03/2018 IE00BVXC4854 13737000 USD 226,028,164.98 16.454



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 09/03/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 286837 USD 5,090,588.85 17.7473



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/03/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,461,525.73 5.3113



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/03/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1681240 USD 32,259,547.90 19.1879



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 09/03/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,062,035.12 16.339



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 09/03/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,893,031.64 14.5618



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/03/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 417,363.51 18.4756



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 09/03/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 349,670.78 21.8544



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/03/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 390000 USD 8,678,308.33 22.2521



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/03/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 18,282,773.83 20.091



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R22



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX