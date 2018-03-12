

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were little changed on Monday after opening on a positive note earlier in the day on the back of better-than-expected U.S. jobs report.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,226 in late opening deals after gaining 0.3 percent on Friday.



Engineering group GKN rose about 1 percent after Melrose raised its offer for the company to £8.1bn. Melrose shares tumbled 3 percent.



Just Eat fell over 4 percent on a brokerage downgrade.



Tullow Oil declined 1.4 percent as oil prices moved lower after Friday's sharp rally.



