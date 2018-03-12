8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), a leading provider of global cloud communications and customer engagement solutions, today announced a strategic partnership between its UK subsidiary and Itancia SARL, a pan-European specialist in the distribution of communication solutions to meet increasing customer demand in Europe.

8x8 offers an integrated cloud platform for communications and contact center solutions to over a million business users worldwide, and was recognized as the global Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) leader for subscriber seats in the combined midmarket and enterprise segments in the Synergy Research UCaaS Firmographic Market Tracker, which was published on January 18, 2018. The partnership enables Itancia to address European market needs with 8x8's enterprise communications solutions as companies migrating to cloud communication and collaboration systems gains more traction.

"We are very pleased to partner with 8x8, an innovator in cloud communications," said Thierry Le Goff, CEO of Itancia. "We are working with some of the biggest players in this market, and we are excited to have 8x8 as one of our key partners for cloud. With 8x8 X Series, we can now quickly deliver cloud communications solutions that are reliable, secure and easily scalable to companies of all sizes in France and the larger European market."

An extensive international infrastructure, serviced by 15 global data centers, across five continents, powers the patented 8x8 Global Reach Network to deliver the highest levels of quality of service with minimal latency across the globe. When tested against several leading UCaaS providers, 8x8 was found by the Tolly Group1 to deliver the highest voice quality across multiple client platforms and network impairment conditions. In addition, 8x8 currently supports localized experience in more than 18 languages.

The newly announced 8x8 X Series platform connects employees across the globe and helps them collaborate on any device with one application that combines modern voice, video, conferencing, chat and team messaging capabilities. Companies can significantly increase agility by empowering their employees to move from Chat to Voice to Video to Web Conferencing with one click inside the X Series.

"Cloud communications continues to see strong adoption amongst companies in all major markets," said Bryan Martin, Chairman and CTO, 8x8. "Our partnership with Itancia, a leading distributor of unified communications solutions, will help the French and the larger European business market fully leverage the benefits of cloud communications, especially the global data connectivity that our platforms provide to enable businesses to perform better."

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) is a leading provider of global cloud communications and customer engagement solutions with over a million business users worldwide. 8x8 helps enterprises engage at the speed of employee and customer expectations by putting the collective intelligence of the organization in the hands of every employee. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Itancia

Founded in 1991, Itancia is one of Europe's leading value-added distributors, specializing in the distribution of communication solutions. With more than 3,400 resellers, the group's activity revolves around 4 complementary services activities:

Multi-brand IT distribution of telecommunications equipment and network, audiovisual and multimedia infrastructures

The sale of eco-recycled products in corporate telephony

Electronic Repair of Industrial and Computer Equipment

Logistics with tailor-made solutions

ITANCIA is an eco-citizen company, certified ISO 9001, 14001 and OHSAS 18001

