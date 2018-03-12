Jabra and Unify Square Partner to Deliver New UC Device Management Solution

UC Providers' Intelligent Device Management Delivers Cost-Reducing Value

ORLANDO, Florida, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Jabra, a leader in engineering professional UC headsets and sound solutions, and Unify Square', the leading provider of software and cloud managed services for Skype for Business and Teams, today announced at Enterprise Connect that the two companies have entered into a global strategic partnership to enhance UC device management. Together, these companies will integrate Jabra's headsets with Unify Square's performance and operations management software solution (PowerSuite') to help deliver increased total cost savings for UC platforms.

"Anything IT leaders do to automate and improve UC performance delivers positive results to users and budget-holders. When companies use performance management tools, UC adoption is 30% higher, and they save 58% on operational and 19% implementation costs," said Robin Gareiss, President of Nemertes Research. "I would anticipate partnerships such as Jabra and Unify Square's will continue to improve those figures, by pulling 'the last mile' of UC performance into a broader UC management portfolio."

The increasing numbers and diversity of UC endpoint devices within an enterprise environment pose significant challenges to the success of UC systems. A robust UC platform like Skype for Business or Teams may be perfectly deployed, but if even a single UC headset is not correctly tuned, call quality for large numbers of end-users can be disrupted. The average employee uses 2.3 devices daily for work purposes and nearly a quarter of all employees use more than six devices. With each device type requiring nuanced integrations with the UC platform and custom configuration, IT teams must look to employ a comprehensive device management solution to help pinpoint and resolve various call quality issues related to various devices at scale.

"Device management is imperative for helping end-users grow value out of their device investment," said Bjoern Ekner, senior director for enterprise solutions at Jabra. "As UC devices in the enterprise continue to proliferate, we're excited about our partnership with Unify Square; a global joining of forces which will help our customers increase the value of their device investment through unparalleled management."

Unify Square's PowerSuite device management solution will now offer Jabra headset support, including such key feature areas as device troubleshooting and device inventory reporting. In parallel with the announcement, for qualified customers in participating countries, Jabra and Unify Square are also offering a free limited-time Intelligent Device Management Trial Package (valid only until June 30, 2018) which includes Jabra headsets and a PowerSuite proof-of-concept experience.

"Until now, device management for UC has been isolated and difficult to manage across different devices, as most vendors only offer management for their own devices," said Scott Gode, chief product marketing officer for Unify Square. "Our device management solution already offers significant value for IP Phones and now, starting with Jabra's UC headsets, Unify Square's PowerSuite offering will provide a single pane of glass for all IP phones and UC headsets, delivering cost reducing value and streamlining device management. We're honored to partner with Jabra and look forward to leading the unified communications & collaboration industry together."

In addition to announcing a partnership with Jabra, Unify Square also launched managed services and consulting offerings for Microsoft Teams. As enterprises transition from Skype for Business to Teams, Unify Square's unparalleled experience and support will help organizations thrive and continue to see ROI from their Teams investment.

About Jabra

Jabra is a leader in engineering communications and sound solutions - innovating to empower both consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to letting people hear more, do more, and be more than they ever thought possible. Through sound, we help transform lives. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work. This allows us to create integrated headsets and communications tools that help professionals work more productively; and wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. Jabra employs close to 1,100 people worldwide, and reported annual revenue of DKK 4bn in 2017. The GN Group, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. Today, GN employs more than 5,500 people, and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed.

About Unify Square

Unify Square's software, consulting, and cloud managed services power the world's largest Microsoft Skype for Business (SfB) and Teams deployments. Built on innovative technology, our solutions create actionable insights and help enterprises transform their unified communications infrastructure, delivering enterprise-grade service availability, data-driven end-user satisfaction, and double-digit ROI increases. Founded by SfB product visionaries, Unify Square is one of Microsoft's global elite partners. Our software and services have delivered value to more than 5 million Skype for Business/Teams seats, in over 275 global enterprises across more than 50 countries in most major industry verticals.

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Unify Square also has offices in the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, India, Australia and Lithuania.

