Rhetorik Releases New Sales & Marketing Data Tool for UK & Ireland for Tech Industry

Rhetorik has announced the launch of its enhanced and expanded NetFinder sales and marketing data solution for enterprise tech vendors. The new application features an all-new online portal and a 78% increase in company coverage, providing the highest-quality data that sales and marketing teams can use to improve their campaigns immediately.

NetFinder now profiles 41,000+ company and public sector geographic sites in UK/Ireland, and doubles the number of individual buyer contacts to more than 215,000. With a five-fold increase in the number of technology categories now captured, the new service offers enhanced install data on cloud, enterprise and vertical industry applications, system software and middleware applications.

Since acquiring the long-established business last May, Rhetorik's new management team has been expanding the data and rebuilding the delivery platform. This enhanced coverage of key IT buyers enables NetFinder users to accurately refine and target marketing campaigns based on improved buying signals.

NetFinder now tracks:

10,000+ products and solutions deployed on-premise or cloud-delivered

from over 6,000 vendors

across 150+ technology categories

Underpinning the enhanced offering is a comprehensive new taxonomy for classifying key enterprise technologies. The all-new Rhetorik Technology Classification (RTC) refreshes and structures the categorization of business technology assets, services and products.

Rhetorik's NetFinder reports on as many as 164 data fields per company site, including:

Individual contact data - including Name, Title, Email and Phone Number (compliant with all relevant national and international data privacy and security regulations)

Firmographic data - includes Business Name and Location, Revenues, Numbers of employees and Line of business

Technographic data - site-level technology profiles on installed IT assets such as telecoms equipment, networking devices, and server and desktop hardware; software products from traditional enterprise applications and operating systems to new cloud platforms and vertical industry applications; services and consumables suppliers.

About Rhetorik

Rhetorik provides data that sales and marketing teams can use to improve their campaigns immediately and led the way in marketing intelligence for IT and communications vendors for two decades. Based in the UK, Rhetorik's sales and marketing intelligence platform offers the highest standards by combining big data, automated information handling, human curation and meticulous quality control. Rhetorik serves customers globally with UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific coverage.

