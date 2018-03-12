SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Mar 12, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Institutional equities broker Decker & Co. launched in 2013 with a focus on ASEAN markets, and over the past five years has expanded to cover all of Asia, most recently with an expansion in both its New York and Asia offices.With the new hires, Decker & Co. now has five sales and trading staff members based in the U.S. The expansion includes two senior hires at the firm's New York office and one in Asia. The fourth hire represents Decker & Co.'s first dedicated frontier-market salesperson."Bulge bracket firms have pulled way back in their North America-based sales teams," said Mark Decker, founder and CEO of Decker & Co. "We've been able to accomplish our growth over five years because a larger U.S.-based team - combined with on-the-ground coverage in Asia - lets us deliver the access and insights that institutional clients need."The new hires are:-- Christopher Dodson, Managing Director, Equity Sales:Dodson has over 30 years' experience in Asian capital markets, beginning with Nomura Securities in 1985. Most recently, he was with Auerbach Grayson for six years as a pan-Asia salesperson covering North American institutional investors. Dodson is based from Decker & Co.'s New York office.-- Michael Longthorne, Managing Director, Equity Sales:Longthorne has over 25 years' experience in Asian financial markets and institutional equity sales with a focus on Japanese corporations, serving global investors. He was Managing Director, Equities for Mizuho Securities USA for 16 years and held senior roles at Daiwa, ING Barings, Flemings, Salomon and Merrill Lynch. Longthorne is based from Decker & Co.'s New York office.-- James Chataway, Managing Director, Equity Sales:Chataway has over 20 years of experience in equity sales, most recently as Head of Institutional Equities at RHB Singapore and previously at James Capel, Credit Suisse and Jefferies. He is based from Decker & Co.'s Asia office.-- Joshua Bridges, Senior Vice President, Equity Sales:Bridges' financial analyst experience includes coverage of multiple industry sectors for a Canadian mid-market investment dealer. He joins Decker & Co. as the firm's first salesperson dedicated to Asia Frontier sales."Chris, Michael, James and Josh bring a breadth of expertise across Asian markets that further establishes us as the only U.S.-based boutique brokerage covering all of Asia," said Mark Decker.ABOUT DECKER & CODecker & Co. is the only U.S.-based specialist brokerage covering all of Asia. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and with offices in New York and Asia, Decker & Co. provides institutional investors with unparalleled access to the best local research and listed corporates. Its principals have been among the leading experts in Asian markets since the 1990s. Learn more at www.deckerco.com.SAFE HARBORThe information in this release may be based on management forecasts and reflects prevailing conditions and our views as of this date, all of which are accordingly subject to change. Past performance is not an indication of future performance.Source: Decker & Co.Contact: Ben Bishop, The Lowe Group, +1-414-777-1880Source: Decker & Co.Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.