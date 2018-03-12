Clarksons lifted its dividend on Monday as it posted a 12% jump in full-year underlying pre-tax profit amid early signs of a recovery across shipping markets. In the year to the end of December 2017, underlying pre-tax profit rose to £50.2m on revenue of £324m, up 6%. Underlying earnings per share were up 11% to 116.8p and the company upped its dividend by 12% to 73p. On a reported basis, pre-tax profit slipped to £45.4m from £47.3m following the sale in 2016 of a stake in maritime trading ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...