Primary Care POC Diagnostics Market Size Worth $8.6 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global primary care POC diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Flexible and forward-thinking core molecular labs have been embracing and supporting the use of POC tests to move screening of many common targets to hospital receiving rooms and physicians' offices.

As per a study conducted by the American Journal of Clinical Pathology in 2014, it was found that POC testing improved clinical operations for manufacturers by reducing follow-up calls and letters of patients by 85.0% and 89.0%, respectively, and reducing their follow-up visits by 61.0%. It was also observed that the number of tests ordered decreased by 21.0%.

Furthermore, rise in the number of tests receiving a waived status under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) is anticipated to aid market growth. Researchers and manufacturers are increasingly recommending these tests owing to cost reduction of about USD 12-15 per patient and reduction in follow up tests by about 50.0%. However, there is a massive overlap between different methods and their areas of usage. For instance, panels to measure glucose and quick international normalized ratio tests were originally meant for self-testing but are now used in hospitals and primary settings instead.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Primary Care POC Diagnostics Market Size & Share Analysis Report By Product (Glucose Testing, Lipid Testing, Drug Abuse Testing), By End Use (Pharmacy & Retail Clinics, Physician Office), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/primary-care-poc-diagnostics-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Grand View Research has segmented the global primary care POC diagnostics market on the basis of products, end use, and region:

• Primary Care POCDiagnosticsProduct Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Glucose Testing

Hb1Ac Testing

Coagulation

Fertility

Infectious Diseases

Cardiac Markers

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone

Hematology

Primary Care Systems

Decentralized Clinical Chemistry

Feces

Lipid Testing

Cancer Marker

Blood Gas/Electrolytes

Ambulatory Chemistry

Drug Abuse Testing

Urinalysis

• Primary Care POCDiagnosticsEnd-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

• Primary Care POCDiagnosticsRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Korea Australia Singapore

Latin America Brazil Mexico Chile Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Nigeria Qatar Kenya Zimbabwe

