Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-03-12 11:16 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on March 12, 2018:



ISIN code LT0000670028 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB07024B -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB07024B -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2018-03-14 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2024-08-23 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,7 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,790 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,798 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,805 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 53 950 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 750 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 30 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 29 933 407,95 --------------------------------------------------------



The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.





