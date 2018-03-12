COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 16/2018- 12 March 2018



On 6 March 2018, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 15/2018 of 6 March 2018. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 7 March 2018 to 22 February 2019. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 400 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number Average purchase Transaction value, of price DKK Shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 0 - 0 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 March 2018 6,473 387.49 2,508,244.78 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 March 2018 3,573 392.51 1,402,455.02 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 March 2018 13,876 399.14 5,538,513.82 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 23,922 395.00 9,449,213.62 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,849,869 shares, corresponding to 3.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



