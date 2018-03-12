SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC: SolarWinds Earns Prestigious Bronze Stevie Award for Outstanding Technical Support and Customer Success Programs

Recognized among the best contact centers in the technology industries

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds (http://www.solarwinds.com/), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, earned a Bronze Stevie Award for Contact Center of the Year (over 100 seats) - Technology Industries in the 12th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service (http://www.stevieawards.com/sales). The honor was announced during a ceremony held recently in Las Vegas.

"Our mission goes beyond creating great software that solves real IT problems, to delivering an industry-leading customer experience," said Kevin Bury, senior vice president, Customer Experience, SolarWinds. "Winning a Bronze Stevie is clear recognition of our tremendous progress along this important journey. We're grateful to our customers for their trust and loyalty, and I am so proud of the team. The dedication and efforts they showed positioned us well for consideration among these other great customer-focused companies. A tremendous team effort!"

SolarWinds won the Bronze Stevie Award for the performance of its Technical Support and Customer Success programs. The Stevie Award judges cited the company's staff recruitment, training, knowledge sharing and mentoring practices-all of which contributed to significant improvements in customer satisfaction scores-as the critical factors in their selection.

The Stevie Award judges evaluated more than 2,500 nominations from organizations of all sizes and virtually every industry in this year's competition. Awards spanned 89 categories for sales, customer service and contact center achievements. More than 150 professionals worldwide, focused into seven specialized judging committees, evaluated the nominations. Committees used average scores from the evaluations to select the winners.

"All of our Stevie Award winners should be proud of their achievements. Independent professionals around the world have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of our public recognition," said Stevie Awards President Michael Gallagher.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.stevieawards.com (http://www.stevieawards.com/).

About SolarWinds Customer Success Programs

SolarWinds is committed to our customers' success and has developed several programs to that end. Learn more about our knowledge sharing and documentation hub, our SolarWinds Academy training program, Smart Start, our THWACK community, and support in the SolarWinds Success Center (https://support.solarwinds.com/Success_Center).

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds provides powerful and affordable IT management software to customers worldwide from Fortune 500 enterprises to small businesses, government agencies and educational institutions. We are committed to focusing exclusively on IT pros, and strive to eliminate the complexity that they have been forced to accept from traditional enterprise software vendors. Regardless of where the IT asset or user sits, SolarWinds delivers products that are easy to find, buy, use, maintain, and scale while providing the power to address all key areas of the infrastructure from on-premises to the cloud. Our solutions are rooted in our deep connection to our user base, which interacts in our THWACK (https://thwack.solarwinds.com/welcome/?cmp=PUB-PR-MKW-SW_NA_X_CR_FLT_AW_EN_STGGEN_TXT-SRM-20160712_X_X_THW-X) online community to solve problems, share technology and best practices, and directly participate in our product development process. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com (http://www.solarwinds.com/?cmp=PUB-PR-MKW-SW_NA_X_CR_FLT_AW_EN_STGGEN_TXT-SRM-20160712_X_X_SWDC-X) .

