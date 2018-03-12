

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons



The Company was notified on 9 March 2018, that the following persons discharging managerial responsibility, or persons closely associated with them, on 8 March 2018, received ordinary shares of 125/228th pence each in respect of the reinvestment into shares of the final dividend paid to shareholders on 7 March 2018 through the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP).



The attached notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail of the number of shares received on 8 March 2018 through reinvestment of dividends through the DRIP.



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Elizabeth Andrew | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Elizabeth Andrew, a person closely| | | |associated with Robert Andrew, Managing| | | |Director UK Bus Division, Scotland | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |This is an initial notification | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Stagecoach Group plc | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 125/228p | | |instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 | | |Identification code | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Reinvestment into shares by the above| | | |named person of the interim dividend paid| | | |to shareholders on 7 March 2018 through| | | |the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan.| +--+---------------------------------+------------+----------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) |Volume(s) | +--+---------------------------------+------------+----------------------------+ | |Dividend Shares |GBP 1.410102|30 | +--+---------------------------------+------------+----------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | |- Aggregated volume |Aggregated volume: 30 | | |- Price |GBP 1.410102 | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-03-08 | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XLON | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Mark Threapleton | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Managing Director, UK Bus Division | | | |(England and Wales) | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |This is an initial notification | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Stagecoach Group plc | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 125/228p | | |instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 | | |Identification code | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Reinvestment into shares by the above| | | |named person of the interim dividend paid| | | |to shareholders on 7 March 2018 through| | | |the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan.| +--+---------------------------------+------------+----------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) |Volume(s) | +--+---------------------------------+------------+----------------------------+ | |Dividend Shares |GBP 1.410102|898 | +--+---------------------------------+------------+----------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | |- Aggregated volume |Aggregated volume: 898 | | |- Price |GBP 1.410102 | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-03-08 | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XLON | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



