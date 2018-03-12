Capita plc

Appointment of Will Serle as Chief People Officer

Capita plc ("Capita') is pleased to announce the appointment of Will Serle as Chief People Officer, with effect from April 2018. He will join Capita's Executive Committee and report directly to Jonathan (Jon) Lewis, Capita's Chief Executive Officer. The position of Chief People Officer is a newly established role within Capita as it progresses with its ongoing transformation plan.

Will has over 25 years of Human Resources experience and has developed significant expertise in leading teams in highly demanding and complex organisations. Prior to joining Capita, he was Chief People Officer at Amec Foster Wheeler, where he led the company's global HR leadership team. Will has also held senior HR management roles including at several energy firms.

In his new role at Capita, Will is responsible for overseeing the extensive pool of talent already within the business, as well as managing the company's resourcing strategy in order to build an organization of people with the right competencies, capabilities, culture and engagement.

Jon Lewis, CEO of Capita, said: "Our people are key to the long-term success of Capita and I am determined to invest in developing talented colleagues that help position Capita as a differentiated provider of technology enabled solutions. I worked with Will for a number of years and I am very pleased he is joining us. Will has a superb track record in effectively implementing strategies to manage the human capital in large, complex businesses. He also has extensive experience of overseeing companies going through significant reorganisations and his insight will be invaluable as we continue with the transformation plan we announced in January of this year. This appointment is representative of the important steps we are already taking within the business to return it to long-term sustainable growth.'

Will Serle, Chief People Officer-designate at Capita, said: "I am really excited by the prospect of joining Capita. Jon has talked to me at length about the excellent talent that already exists within the business and, while this is obviously a period of significant change within the company, a major part of my role will be to ensure the right resources are in place to deliver Capita back to a position of strength.'

