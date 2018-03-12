R.J. O'Brien Limited Hires Elena Patimova as Senior Vice President, Business Development

CHICAGO and LONDON, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, announced that Elena Patimova today joined its London-based affiliate, R.J. O'Brien Limited (RJO Limited), as Senior Vice President, Business Development.

In that role, Patimova will help the firm further grow its electronic sales, clearing and voice execution business while also raising the profile of RJO in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. Patimova reports to Adam Solomons, RJO Limited Chief Customer Officer, EMEA.

Solomons said: "Elena is one of the most driven, dynamic and determined professionals I have met in this business. We're thrilled to have her on board and know she will be a great addition to our team here. She has an impressive track record of accomplishments, along with an extensive knowledge of what customers want and need through her experience at London's futures exchanges, as well as on the client side."

Patimova said: "Taking on this role is a very exciting new page in my career, allowing me to reinforce my client relationship skills and apply them to the clearing and execution side of the market. At the same time, I can participate in the further development of a successful and long-standing brokerage and clearing business at R.J. O'Brien. This gives me the opportunity to cover all derivative asset classes and many different types of financial clients based in the EMEA region, using the skill set I have gained from my previous roles in the marketplace."

Patimova most recently served as Senior Vice President and Head of Financial Market Sales for the London Metal Exchange (LME) until earlier this month. She joined LME in 2015 as Head of Commodity Buy-Side Sales. She was Business Development Manager for global proprietary trading firm OSTC Ltd in the UK from 2012 to 2014. From 2009 to 2012, Patimova was Business Development Manager, Commodity Derivatives for NYSE Liffe in London.

Prior to her work at exchanges, Patimova established expertise in Russian and emerging markets, including Poland, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Malaysia, South Africa, Turkey and China. From 2007 to 2009, she was Sales & Marketing Manager as well as Analyst for the Russian & CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) Markets for GFMS Ltd, now part of Thomson Reuters. Patimova began her career in Russia at the Institute of Economics, Urals branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences. She served as the Senior Economic Researcher in the Department of Economic Security.

Patimova earned a Bachelor of Finance and Banking degree from the Economics and Management School at Urals State Technical University in Yekaterinburg, Russia. She then received a Master of Science degree in Marketing from the Birmingham Business School of the University of Birmingham in England.

About R.J. O'Brien Limited and R.J. O'Brien & Associates

R.J. O'Brien Limitedprovides clearing and settlement services to professional and eligible counterparty clients who transact business on the world's leading futures and options exchanges. It offers clearing and execution-only services, risk management and electronic trading access to exchange-listed financial and commodity derivatives worldwide, as well as proximity and colocation services. RJO Limited is the UK affiliate of R.J. O'Brien & Associates, the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States. Founded in 1914, RJO offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on all major futures exchanges worldwide, as well as a full range of clearing services to more than 80,000 clients in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

R.J. O'Brien Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 114120).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/363183/r_j__obrien___associates_logo.jpg



