Important Safety Information for Kettcars With Pneumatic Tyres

ENSE-PARSIT, Germany, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Kettcars are popular toy cars for children. In order to absolutely guarantee their quality and safety, the manufacturer KETTLER is informing its customers about this precautionary safety information: We cannot entirely rule out the possibility that, on certain Kettcar models with pneumatic tyres, it is possible that the plastic wheel rims may burst, resulting in splinters that could cause injuries in unfortunate cases. The likelihood of this happening is increased if the Kettcar is subject to excessive loads or when the tyres are being pumped up.

For this reason, customers are asked to stop using their Kettcars for the time being and to gather more information at http://service.kettcar.de. Further information is provided on this web page, which has been specially set up for the purpose of this safety information: Customers can use the item and serial number of their Kettcar to check whether it is affected and, if necessary, to find out how to go about replacing the wheels.

The article and serial numbers required for identification can be found on the type plate beneath the front axle on the Kettcar. The website also provides assistance in locating and reading the type plate.

This safety information only applies to a certain number of Kettcar models with pneumatic tyres.

Serial numbers with the identifier B-2503 or above are not affected , e.g. B-2802, C-0204 etc. Kettcars with plastic tyres are also not affected.

Press contact:

KETTLER GmbH

Stefanie Risse

Hauptstrasse 28

59469 Ense-Parsit

Germany

Email: presse@kettler.de