VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 03/12/18 -- Africa Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE: AFE) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company") announces that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Garrett Soden, will be presenting at the Pareto Securities E&P Independents Conference in London, United Kingdom on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 10:10am Greenwich Mean Time.

A copy of the presentation will be available on Africa Energy's website below.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker symbol "AFE". The Company is part of the Lundin Group of Companies and is actively building an exploration and production portfolio across Africa.

Contacts:

Garrett Soden

President and CEO

+27 21 003 5500



Sophia Shane

Investor Relations

+1 (604) 689-7842

info@africaenergycorp.com

www.africaenergycorp.com



