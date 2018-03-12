TWTR Stock: No Longer an EyesoreI am not even going to make any remarks about the current state of the markets, because they rarely have any influence on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR). The last four years are a testament to this notion, as the NASDAQ index has been forging new highs, while TWTR stock has been an eyesore, lagging behind and underperforming the markets as it was caught in downdraft.I find it incredibly appropriate that now, when the markets are facing a hint of turmoil, that Twitter stock has decided to wake from its slumber. TWTR shares are currently up 45.15% year-to-date, outperforming the markets by leaps and bounds.This move towards higher.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...