JZ Capital Partners Ltd - JZ Capital Partners to Realise Gain - NAV Uplift of 4.3%

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS TO REALISE GAIN - NAV UPLIFT OF 4.3%

12 March 2018

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LSE:JZCP.L or "JZCP'), the London listed fund that invests in US and European microcap companies and US real estate, is pleased to announce an agreement to sell Bolder Healthcare Solutions ("BHS') to a subsidiary of Cognizant, one of the world's leading professional services companies.

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, BHS offers a full suite of healthcare revenue cycle management services to the hospital and physician marketplace in the United States. BHS was formed through a co-investment partnership between JZCP and the Edgewater Funds.

JZCP will realise approximately $108.0 million in gross proceeds from this sale, representing an increase in net asset value ("NAV') of approximately $35.1 million, or 4.3% of NAV, as of January 31, 2018.

David Zalaznick, JZCP's Founder and Investment Adviser, commented: "This will be a significant transaction that demonstrates JZCP's ability to consistently realise key assets at, or above, NAV. Our CEO, Mike Shea, and his management team at BHS did a superb job and we appreciate all their efforts that made this such a successful transaction.'

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including The Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014

Ends

For further information:

Ed Berry / Kit Dunford +44 (0) 20 3727 1143

FTI Consulting

David Zalaznick +1 212 485 9410

Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.

Paul Ford +44 (0) 1481 745383

JZ Capital Partners

About JZCP

JZ Capital Partners ("JZCP') is one of the oldest closed-end investment companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. It seeks to provide shareholders with a return by investing selectively in US and European microcap companies and US real estate. JZCP receives investment advice from Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. ("JZAI') which is led by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan. They have worked together for more than 35 years and are supported by teams of investment professionals in New York, Chicago, London and Madrid. JZAI's experts work with the existing management of microcap companies to help build better businesses, create value and deliver strong returns for investors. For more information please visit www.jzcp.com.