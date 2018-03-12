NMS Properties, Inc.: My Suite is Launching 11649 Mayfield - a Unique Collection of Furnished Brentwood Apartments and Suites

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / HOTEL-STYLE LIVING:

A boutique residential offering, located in the heart of Brentwood, with unparalleled smart home features.

At 11649 Mayfield, timeless interiors blend seamlessly with modern conveniences. Ranging from studio suites to master one-bedroom suites, each furnished rental is outfitted with quality finishes and innovative technologies, including - but not limited to - motorized shades, smart lights with programmable settings and a touch screen control system. The community offers an exceptional amenity package; subterranean parking, bike storage, a fitness center and resident rooftop lounge. Just blocks from San Vicente Boulevard, residents also enjoy living in a prime location, close to high-end restaurants, casual coffee shops, workout studios, exceptional shopping and more.





INTERIOR FINISHES

Brand-New Interiors

Central Heat and Air Conditioning

Control4® Smart Home System with Wall Mounted Touch Screen Device

Custom Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinetry

Elfa Closet System

Glass Enclosed Walk-In Rain Shower*

In-Unit Alarm System

Lutron® Motorized Roller Shades

Lutron® Smart Lights with Programmable Settings

Mobile-Controlled Thermostats

Premium Frigidaire Appliances*

Quartz Countertops

Recessed Lighting

Smart Home Locks

Soaking Bathtub*

Wide-Plank Hardwood-Inspired Flooring

FURNISHINGS

Designer Artwork and Accessories

Kitchen, Bedroom and Bathroom Housewares Package Available

One or More Mounted Flat Screen TV's with Articulating Mounts

Transformative and Versatile Furniture

SERVICES AND AMENITIES

All Utilities Included

Complimentary Shared Washer and Dryer*

Full-Service 24 Hour Fitness Center

High Speed WiFi

Monthly Housekeeping* With Housewares Package

Premium TV Programming

Roof Top Sundeck

Launching NMS Properties in 1988, Neil Shekhter assumed the role of CEO in January 1995. The real estate management company focuses on multi-family and mixed-use properties in the Greater Los Angeles area and in Santa Monica. At present, NMS properties manage more than 70 properties.

Over the course of 2017, NMS deployed 40 furnished units in Los Angeles, and Neil Shekhter plans to triple that number in 2018. The company currently manages some of its properties while testing a pilot with MY SUITE.

Neil Shekhter - Founder and CEO of NMS Properties

NMS Properties, Inc