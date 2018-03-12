NMS Properties, Inc.: My Suite is Launching 11649 Mayfield - a Unique Collection of Furnished Brentwood Apartments and Suites

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / HOTEL-STYLE LIVING:
A boutique residential offering, located in the heart of Brentwood, with unparalleled smart home features.
At 11649 Mayfield, timeless interiors blend seamlessly with modern conveniences. Ranging from studio suites to master one-bedroom suites, each furnished rental is outfitted with quality finishes and innovative technologies, including - but not limited to - motorized shades, smart lights with programmable settings and a touch screen control system. The community offers an exceptional amenity package; subterranean parking, bike storage, a fitness center and resident rooftop lounge. Just blocks from San Vicente Boulevard, residents also enjoy living in a prime location, close to high-end restaurants, casual coffee shops, workout studios, exceptional shopping and more.
INTERIOR FINISHES
- Brand-New Interiors
- Central Heat and Air Conditioning
- Control4® Smart Home System with Wall Mounted Touch Screen Device
- Custom Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinetry
- Elfa Closet System
- Glass Enclosed Walk-In Rain Shower*
- In-Unit Alarm System
- Lutron® Motorized Roller Shades
- Lutron® Smart Lights with Programmable Settings
- Mobile-Controlled Thermostats
- Premium Frigidaire Appliances*
- Quartz Countertops
- Recessed Lighting
- Smart Home Locks
- Soaking Bathtub*
- Wide-Plank Hardwood-Inspired Flooring
FURNISHINGS
- Designer Artwork and Accessories
- Kitchen, Bedroom and Bathroom Housewares Package Available
- One or More Mounted Flat Screen TV's with Articulating Mounts
- Transformative and Versatile Furniture
SERVICES AND AMENITIES
- All Utilities Included
- Complimentary Shared Washer and Dryer*
- Full-Service 24 Hour Fitness Center
- High Speed WiFi
- Monthly Housekeeping* With Housewares Package
- Premium TV Programming
- Roof Top Sundeck
Launching NMS Properties in 1988, Neil Shekhter assumed the role of CEO in January 1995. The real estate management company focuses on multi-family and mixed-use properties in the Greater Los Angeles area and in Santa Monica. At present, NMS properties manage more than 70 properties.
Over the course of 2017, NMS deployed 40 furnished units in Los Angeles, and Neil Shekhter plans to triple that number in 2018. The company currently manages some of its properties while testing a pilot with MY SUITE.
Neil Shekhter - Founder and CEO of NMS Properties
