Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Republic's Quarterly Revenue Grew 7.6%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 7%

Stock Monitor: Clean Harbors Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=RSG. Republic Services reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 08, 2018. The waste management company outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations and provided guidance for FY18. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH), which also belongs to the Industrial Goods sector as the Company Republic Services. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CLH

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Republic Services most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=RSG

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three-months ended December 31, 2017, Republic Services' revenue grew 7.6% to $2.56 billion compared to $2.38 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter revenue growth included average yield of 2.4% and volume growth of 2.7%. Republic Services' reported numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $2.50 billion.

For full-year 2017, Republic Services' revenue totaled $10.04 billion compared to $9.39 billion in FY16. The Company's revenue growth from average yield was 2.5%, Republic Services' highest level of average yield since 2009. Volumes increased 1.8% on a y-o-y basis.

For Q4 2017, Republic Services reported net income of $664.4 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, versus $189.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. Excluding certain benefits and expenses, on an adjusted basis, the Company's net income for the reported quarter was $203.8 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, versus $193.8 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the year earlier same quarter. Republic Services' earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.57 per share.

For FY17, Republic Services' net income totaled $1.28 billion, or $3.77 per diluted share, versus $612.6 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, for FY16. On an adjusted basis, the Company's net income for the year ended December 31, 2017, was $822.2 million, or $2.43 per diluted share, versus $763.3 million, or $2.22 per diluted share, for the comparable 2016 period.

Cash Matters

For FY17, Republic Services' cash provided by operating activities was $1.9 billion and adjusted free cash flow was $934 million. The Company returned $1.1 billion to shareholders in FY17 through share repurchases and dividends, representing a cash yield of 5.1%.

Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance

For FY18, Republic Services is forecasting revenue growth in the range of 4.0% to 4.5%, excluding the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. The Company expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.05 to $3.10, an increase of 27% on a y-o-y basis.

Republic Services expects adjusted free cash flow for FY17 to be in the band of $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion, representing an increase of 18% on a y-o-y basis. The Company anticipates receiving $1.05 billion of property and equipment, net of proceeds from the sale of property and equipment.

For FY18, Republic Services expects to invest over $150 million in tuck-in acquisitions. Additionally, the Company expects to return approximately $1.2 billion total cash to shareholders, through $450 million of dividends and $775 million in share repurchases.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 09, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Republic Services' stock climbed 1.03%, ending the trading session at $68.90.

Volume traded for the day: 2.18 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.73 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.66%; previous three-month period - up 5.55%; past six-month period - up 6.64%; and previous twelve-month period - up 10.59%

After last Friday's close, Republic Services' market cap was at $23.00 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.20.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.00%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Waste Management industry. This sector was up 1.9% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors