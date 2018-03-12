Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Mohawk's Quarterly Sales Jumped 8.5%; Adjusted EPS Climbed 5%

Stock Monitor: Libbey Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Mohawk's net sales were $2.4 billion, up 8.5% compared to $2.2 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers lagged analysts' estimates of $2.38 billion.

Mohawk announced net earnings of $240 million, or $3.21 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $234 million, or $3.13 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted net earnings per share (EPS) were $3.42 in the reported quarter, excluding restructuring, acquisition, and other charges, up 5% versus adjusted EPS of $3.26 in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted EPS beat Wall Street's estimates of $3.33.

For the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Mohawk's net sales grew 6% to $9.5 billion compared to $9.0 billion in FY16.

For FY17, Mohawk posted net earnings of $972 million, or $12.98 per share, compared to net earnings of $930 million, or $12.48 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted EPS were $13.61 in FY17, excluding restructuring, acquisition, and other charges; reflecting an increase of 8% from $12.61 in FY16.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Mohawk's Global Ceramic segment (GCS)'s sales rose 10% to $824.06 million compared to $749.15 million in Q4 2016. The segment's sales in Russia and Mexico grew the fastest, while its European acquisitions added approximately 6% to the sales in the reported quarter. GCS' operating income rose to $113.44 million in the reported quarter compared to $102.08 million for the year earlier same quarter.

For Q4 2017, Mohawk's Flooring North America segment (FNAS)'s sales increased 3% to $999.29 million on a y-o-y basis. The segment's margins increased by approximately 130 basis points in Q4 2017, while absorbing $10 million of restructuring costs and $2.5 million of start-up costs associated with the Company's new LVT line.

Mohawk's Flooring Rest of the World (FROW) segment's sales jumped 18% to $545.87 million as local economies improved and the Euro strengthened. The segment's operating income increased 19% to $83.87 million in the reported period, as a result of improved price and mix, productivity, and a reduction of restructuring and acquisition charges.

Balance Sheet

At the end of Q4 2017, Mohawk's receivables were $1.56 billion with days sales outstanding (DSO) of 59 days. At the end of the reported quarter, the Company's inventories were $1.95 billion with inventories of 119 days.

In Q4 2017, Mohawk's capital expenditure was $251 million, while depreciation and amortization (D&A) expenses were $118 million. For FY18, the Company is estimating capital expenditure of almost $750 million with D&A expenses estimated at approximately $520 million. Mohawk's total long-term debt was $2.8 billion with leverage at 1.4 times debt to EBITDA.

Outlook

During 2018, Mohawk is planning to invest an additional $750 million in its existing businesses to complete projects that begun in 2017 and to commence new initiatives.

For Q1 2018, Mohawk is anticipating improving sales in all its segments, and the introduction of innovative products across the Company's portfolio. Mohawk is projecting EPS to be in the range of $2.93 to $3.02, excluding any one-time charges.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 09, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Mohawk Industries' stock rose 2.05%, ending the trading session at $245.00.

Volume traded for the day: 590.12 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 7.39%

After last Friday's close, Mohawk Industries' market cap was at $17.85 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.87.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors