Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Mettler-Toledo's Quarterly Earnings Increased 13.07%

Stock Monitor: Atrion Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) ("MTD").If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MTD. The Company reported its financial results on February 08, 2018, for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. The Company's fourth quarter performance reflects a good sales growth and a continued strong adjusted EPS growth, which surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRI), which also belongs to the Healthcare sector as the Company Mettler-Toledo Intl. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ATRI

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Mettler-Toledo International most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MTD

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 FY17, MTD's total revenues reached $778.03 million, up 9.63% from $709.7 million in Q4 FY16, driven by a strong product pipeline, along with Field Turbo investments, marketing initiatives, and Spinnaker sales. Of this, 6% was local currency sales growth and 4% was attributed to a favorable foreign exchange rate. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' consensus estimates of $765.1 million.

During Q4 FY17, MTD's total cost of sales was $322.81 million compared to $291.09 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 10.90%. The Company's gross profit advanced 8.75% to $455.22 million in the reported quarter from $418.61 million in the year ago same quarter. The Company's gross profit margin declined 0.5% to 58.5% in Q4 FY17 from 59% in Q4 FY16.

MTD's research and development (R&D) expenses hiked 7.92% to $32.54 million y-o-y in Q4 FY17, mainly driven by a higher spending on product development. The Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) jumped 8.84% to $204.86 million y-o-y in Q4 FY17, primarily due to increases in variable compensation investments in Field Turbo programs and employee benefit costs. MTD's net earnings were $76.98 million in Q4 FY17, a decline of 44.13% from $137.78 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's diluted earnings per common share also fell 43.33% to $2.93 in the reported quarter from $5.17 in the year ago comparable quarter. MTD's reported quarter results included an income tax charge of $2.74 related to the new US tax legislation. The Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS), after adjusting for non-recurring items, increased 13.07% to $5.97 in Q4 FY17 from $5.28 in Q4 FY16. MTD's adjusted EPS exceeded analysts' consensus estimates of $5.94.

For the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, MTD's total revenues were $2.73 billion, up 8.64% from $2.51 billion in FY16. Of this, 9% was local currency sales growth. The Company's gross profit advanced 9.59% to $1.57 billion y-o-y in FY17. MTD's net earnings declined 2.18% to $375.97 million in FY17 from $384.37 million in FY16. The Company's diluted EPS rose 0.14% to $14.24 in FY17 from $14.22 in FY16. The Company's diluted EPS, excluding special items, was $17.57 in FY17, up 18.72% from $14.80 in FY16.

Cash Matters

MTD had cash and cash equivalents of $149.69 million as on December 31, 2017, 6.29% lower than $158.67 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company had a free cash flow of $130.66 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $82.56 million in Q4 FY16.

During the three months ended December 31, 2017, MTD's net cash provided from operating activities was $165.09 million, 7.59% higher than $153.45 million for the corresponding period of last year.

MTD's long-term debt was $960.17 million as on December 31, 2017, an increase of 9.73% from $875.06 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company repaid borrowings of $351.11 million in Q4 FY17, 153.94% higher than $138.27 million in Q4 FY16. MTD spent approximately $65 million on common stock repurchases in the reported quarter compared to $125 million in the year ago same quarter.

MTD purchased property, plant, and equipment (PPE) of $41.6 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $72.72 million in Q4 FY16.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, MTD expects a local currency sales growth of 6%. The Company expects its adjusted EPS to be in the range of $19.95 to $20.15, which indicates an increase of 14% to 15%. MTD's previous adjusted EPS guidance was $19.65 to $19.85 for FY18.

For the first quarter of 2018, MTD expects a local currency sales growth of 5%, and adjusted EPS to be in the band of $3.65 to $3.70, an increase of 9% to 11%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 09, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Mettler-Toledo International's stock advanced 1.50%, ending the trading session at $616.00.

Volume traded for the day: 128.38 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 0.68%; and past twelve-month period - up 27.26%

After last Friday's close, Mettler-Toledo International's market cap was at $15.52 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 36.26.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. This sector was up 1.3% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors