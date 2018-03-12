South and Central American-focussed upstream oil and gas company Echo Energy announced the appointment of Geoff Probert as its chief operating officer on Monday. The AIM-traded firm said Probert was bringing more than 30 years of operational experience to the company, with an upstream career including senior and executive roles with Shell, BHP Billiton and most recently as North Africa managing director for Petroceltic. He was described as a "recognised expert" in exploration drilling, field ...

