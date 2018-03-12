'Escape the room' experiential entertainment provider Escape Hunt announced the opening of its first UK owner-operated site in Bristol on Monday. The AIM-traded firm said the site would be the first of three to open this month, alongside Birmingham and Leeds, with a further five locations to open in the coming months. It said all of the venues were located in prime sites in town centres, with high footfall and in close proximity to potential large corporate customers. As it previously announced ...

