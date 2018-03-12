Draganfly Investments announced on Monday that it has successfully raised £0.14m before expenses, by way of a placing of 50.8 million new ordinary shares at a price of 0.27p each. The AIM-traded firm said application for admission to trading on AIM was being made, and it was expected that admission of the placing shares would occur on 15 March. As it stated in its interim results announcement on 13 December, Draganfly's board had been "actively assessing" a number of possible mineral investment ...

