Distributed computing company WANdisco has achieved 'co-sell' status with tech giant Microsoft after meeting its rigorous criteria. As a result, WANdisco can now take its Fusion live data platform, which provides continuous replication of selected data at a scale between multiple big data and cloud environments, to market as a packaged offering with Microsoft Azure. WANdisco achieved the co-sell status through Microsoft's commercial partner programme and has already finalised integration of its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...