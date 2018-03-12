AIM-quoted oil and gas company Savannah Petroleum has completed construction of the first well pad on the R3 portion of its Agadem Basin operations in south-east Niger, taking the company one step closer to kicking off its maiden drill programme in the West African nation. Construction of the Bushiya well pad was completed last month, with Savannah moving more than 100 workers to the site, including a rig crew and supervisors in order to prepare the location for spudding. In preparation for the ...

