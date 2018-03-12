Commodities received an unexpected boost from a weaker dollar at the end of the week, even in the face of a far larger than expected increase in the number of US non-farm payrolls. The US dollar spot index dipped 0.1% to 90.09, alongside a 0.42% rise in the Bloomberg Commodity Index to 87.96 as a weak 0.1% month-on-month print for US average weekly earnings in February's monthly jobs report undercut the Greenback, despite a bumper 313,000 increase in US non-farm payrolls (consensus: 195,000). ...

