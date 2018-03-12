Active-Investors: Wired News - ReWalk Robotics Receives Strategic Investment from Hong Kong-based Timwell

Stock Monitor: K2M Group Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

As part of this agreement, Timwell has agreed to pay $20 million to ReWalk, in exchange for 16,000,000 ordinary shares of ReWalk, at a price of $1.25 per share. This strategic investment agreement is meant to fund ReWalk's overall development worldwide and establish its presence in the Chinese market.

Objectives of the Collaboration Agreement

The strategic investment agreement between ReWalk and Timwell comprises a joint venture agreement, a license agreement, and a supply agreement, which are expected to be executed earlier than July 01, 2018.

As per the agreement, ReWalk and Timwell, through its affiliates and RealCan Ambrum Healthcare Industry Investment (Shenzhen) Partnership Enterprise ("RealCan"), intend to form a joint venture to develop, manufacture, and market ReWalk's products in China, including Hong Kong and Macau.

In the beginning, the joint venture will emphasize on development, production, and marketing of ReWalk's Restore soft-suit exoskeleton for stroke patients in a rehabilitation setting. Post that, the joint venture will commercialize ReWalk's spinal cord injury (SCI) products for community and rehabilitation use.

RealCan will provide the entire capital funding for the joint venture, while ReWalk will contribute the technology.

About ReWalk's Restore Soft-Suit Exoskeleton

ReWalk's Restore Soft-Suit Exoskeleton is a wearable robotic exoskeleton that provides powered hip and knee motion to enable individuals with SCI and stroke survivors to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Financial Considerations

Timwell has agreed to invest $20 million in the joint venture in three tranches.

In the first tranche, Timwell will pay the $5 million placed in escrow, after receiving shareholders' approval for this transaction.

Timwell will release the second tranche of $10 million post the formation of the joint venture in China.

The Company will pay the third tranche of $5 million by December 31, 2018, and no later than April 01, 2019.

However, it must be noted that the investment agreement contains several conditions, which must be satisfied prior to each payment. Besides, Timwell will add one member to ReWalk's Board of Directors, subsequent to the closing of the first tranche.

Agreement Provides Access to Large Chinese Market

At present, there are over 11 million-stroke survivors in China, and there is an estimated aggregate of 2.4 million people suffering strokes each year. Thus, the country has the largest single stroke market in the world. In fact, the number of stroke rehabilitation centers in China is expected to surpass those in the US and EU, combined, by 2021.

Timwell is a well-capitalized Company with in-depth local knowledge about the Chinese market. The collaboration with Timwell will help ReWalk expand its planned launch of the Restore Soft-Suit Exoskeleton beyond the United States and Europe to China.

Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ReWalk, shared that this agreement highlights Timwell's belief in the strength of ReWalk's Restore technology to address the varied mobility and rehabilitation needs of the stroke community. He believes that this novel Restore technology has the potential to revolutionize the use of and cost structure for exoskeletons globally.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 09, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, ReWalk Robotics' stock ended the trading session flat at $1.17.

Volume traded for the day: 352.65 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 285.74 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.82%; previous three-month period - up 10.59%; and year-to-date - up 6.82%

After last Friday's close, ReWalk Robotics' market cap was at $34.00 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. This sector was up 1.3% at the end of the session.

