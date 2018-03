Date: 12 March 2018

ScotGems plc

LEI: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

Net Asset Values

ScotGems plc announces the unaudited net asset values ("NAVs") of the Company as at the close of business on 9 March 2018.

97.63 pence per share (excluding income)

97.40 pence per share (including income)

For further information, please contact:

Steven Davidson

PATAC Limited

0131 538 1400