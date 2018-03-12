Tadawul CEO Khalid Al Hussan to Speak at 2018 Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia Conference

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), announced today that Chief Executive Officer Khalid Al Hussan will attend and speak at the Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia Conference in New York from March 12-13, 2018.

Khalid will participate in the Saudi Arabian Capital Market panel and discuss recent market enhancements, future plans for Tadawul and the changing perception of the Saudi market amongst international investors as a result of these changes. He will be joined on the panel by His Excellency Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, Chairman of the Saudi Capital Market Authority, Fahad Al-Saif, Head of the Debt Management Office and Advisor to the Saudi Minister of Finance and Henry Fernandez, CEO at MSCI.

About the Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia Conference:

This two day conference will commence with a half day of panel sessions featuring leading members of the Saudi establishment, subject experts and Morgan Stanley analysts. The panel topics will be Saudi Arabia focused, and will range from regional macro developments and dynamics to Saudi Arabia's agenda for social and economic reform to the Kingdom's plans to diversify itself away from its dependency on oil.

Following the panel discussions, the conference will be dedicated to leading Saudi corporates holding detailed discussions in small group and one-on-one meetings with conference attendees.

About Tadawul

The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) is the sole entity authorized in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to act as the kingdom's securities exchange (the Exchange), listing and trading in securities. With a market capitalization of $479 billion, the Saudi stock market is the 26th largest stock market among 68 members of the World Federation of Exchanges and is the dominant market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) comprising 48 percent of total GCC market capitalization and 74 percent of value traded. The Exchange is the tenth largest stock market amongst its emerging market peers. For more information on Tadawul please visithttp://www.tadawul.com.sa.